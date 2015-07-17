MIAMI, July 17 Coca-Cola Co, a major sponsor of FIFA and its World Cup, has urged the scandal-hit global soccer governing body to support the creation of an independent commission to reform the way FIFA is run.

"We have written to FIFA and asked them to support an independent third-party commission for reforms," a spokeswoman for Coca-Cola said on Friday.

The U.S. national labor union federation, AFL-CIO, wrote to the CEOs of Coca-Cola and fellow FIFA sponsors Visa Inc and McDonald's Corp this week to ask them to support the reform call.

A number of anti-corruption groups, including Transparency International, also issued calls this week for FIFA's reform process to be handled by an independent body.

FIFA has been rocked by a series of scandals which came to a head in May when U.S. prosecutors indicted nine soccer officials, most of whom had FIFA positions, and five marketing and broadcasting company executives with a range of bribery-related offences, including fraud, money-laundering and racketeering. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Martin Howell)