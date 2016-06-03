Soccer-Firmino fined and handed a one-year driving ban
Feb 1 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
ZURICH, June 3 Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and two other leading officials were involved in a "coordinated attempt" to enrich themselves through annual salary increases and World Cup bonuses, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.
FIFA said an internal investigation revealed that the three officials had received 79 million Swiss francs' compensation ($80 million) over five years. It said it had shared the information with the Swiss Attorney General's office and the U.S. department of justice and would continue to investigate.
Blatter and the two other officials, former secretary general Jerome Valcke and former finance director and deputy secretary general Markus Kattner, could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 1 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
Feb 1 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Diego Costa is "not the nicest guy" on the pitch but praised him as an indispensable warrior for Premier League leaders Chelsea after the clubs drew 1-1 on Tuesday.
Feb 1 Sunderland manager David Moyes refused to be downbeat over their failure to sign a striker in January and will focus on improving team spirit following Tuesday's 0-0 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.