By Mike Collett
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST May 23 Jack Warner and Chuck Blazer,
the former president and general secretary of the CONCACAF
confederation, were guilty of financial mismanagement on a grand
scale during their years in office, delegates were told at their
congress on Wednesday.
New CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb said he was
"shell-shocked, dismayed and mad" as the organisation's auditor
John Collins unveiled details of the alleged mismanagement to
members from the 40 countries of North and Central America and
the Caribbean, which make up the confederation.
Collins told delegates that after investigating CONCACAF's
finances for the last five months, he could state that under
Blazer it failed to declare revenue to the United States
Internal Revenue Service for years. Warner registered a $22.5
million FIFA-funded soccer centre in Trinidad to his own name.
While Warner left FIFA in disgrace last year, Blazer is
still CONCACAF's representative on FIFA's executive committee
and a heated debate, sparked by a motion from the Bermuda
delegate, ended with the Congress voting that he should be
removed from FIFA's executive.
That decision is not binding on FIFA because only the world
governing body can remove an official from the executive, but it
was carried by a majority of 34 delegates with only two voting
against.
Other delegates wanted Blazer to be reported to FIFA's
Ethics Committee following the tax allegations with another
round of legal argument trying to establish whether he would
come under ethics committee's jurisdiction if he was not
involved in soccer.
In a statement issued to the media, Blazer said no tax
returns had been declared in the United States because CONCACAF
was a non-profit organisation, and no profits had been made in
the U.S.
He also defended his record in charge of CONCACAF.
Blazer said in a statement: "I spent 21 years building the
confederation and its competitions and its revenues and I'm the
one responsible for its good levels of income. I'm perfectly
satisfied that I did an excellent job.
"I think this is a reflection of those who were angry at me
having caused the action against Warner and having received
money had to go through the ethics committee.
"I now have to consider what my options are but to say the
least I am very disappointed."
Blazer said he was "not yet in litigation" to retrieve the
payments he was owed but confirmed his contract had included 10
percent of all CONCACAF's TV and sponsorship deals.
The commissions and salary for Blazer totalled between US$4
million and US$5million last year, the meeting was told.
At the same time delegates heard that legal action brought
by Lisle Austin, briefly CONCACAF's acting president after
Warner's expulsion, had cost CONCACAF about US$800,000 in fees.
POLLUTION AND CONTAMINATION
A succession of delegates demanded a commission of inquiry,
the wholesale removal of CONCACAF's executive committee as well
as action against Blazer.
Warner walked away from soccer last year and thus did not
have to face a FIFA Ethics Commission inquiry relating to
bribery allegations surrounding the FIFA presidential election.
Blazer, who did not attend the Congress, resigned as general
secretary in December and is no longer employed by CONCACAF.
Auditor Collins told delegates CONCACAF had been
misrepresenting its tax status to the U.S. tax authorities
between 2007 and 2011 and those liabilities could add up to well
over $2 million -- before any penalties that might be imposed.
He also brought gasps of astonishment from delegates when he
said he discovered that the $22.5m Joao Havelange Centre of
Excellence in Trinidad is not owned by CONCACAF, as all its
members had thought, but by two companies owned by former
president Warner.
Collins warned Congress that attempts to reclaim the
property or its value might be compromised by other legal
actions outstanding against the Centre of Excellence.
Jose Brenes-La Roche, vice president of the Puerto Rico FA,
said the entire CONCACAF executive committee should stand down
as they were "polluted and contaminated" but that suggestion was
not accepted by delegates.
Jose Luis Hernandez of Cuba told Webb, who was elected as
president earlier on Wednesday: "You are sitting on a time bomb.
In all our countries corruption and shady use of resources has a
clear name: robbery and theft.
"There are robbers with guns and there are robbers with
white collars - and I don't want us to be represented by a thief
with a white collar in FIFA."
Webb added that he was "shocked, dismayed, upset and mad -
because this should not happen in this day and age and we must
decide that it does not happen again."
He also said one cost-saving measure which would come under
immediate consideration was ending the $1m-a-year rental of the
confederation's offices in Trump Tower in New York's Fifth
Avenue.
Webb promised to call an Extraordinary Congress later this
year when full financial reports and assessments of liabilities
would be available.
In his closing remarks he said: "We need one CONCACAF,
Spanish, English, French, Dutch, let us tear down the walls
separating us and move forward as one."
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)