May 28 CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb, who was among the seven soccer officials arrested earlier this week on corruption charges, has been provisionally dismissed from his role, the soccer confederation said on Thursday.

Senior Vice President Alfredo Hawit has been named as Webb's successor, the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean Football Association (CONCACAF) said in a statement.

Webb, who also served as vice-president of FIFA, was arrested in Zurich as part of the corruption scandal.

The executive committee also placed General Secretary Enrique Sanz on a leave of absence

Hawit said CONCACAF are cooperating with the investigation by governmental authorities, which have not placed any restrictions on the confederation's ongoing activities.

"While we are profoundly disappointed by the allegations made by authorities that again, CONCACAF has been the victim of fraud, we remain committed to CONCACAF's goal to develop, promote and manage the game of soccer," said Hawit.

"We have now taken the appropriate steps to maintain our operations and continue to deliver on our commitments to all of our constituents, including our fans, members, as well as commercial and broadcast partners." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)