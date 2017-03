MIAMI, July 6 The regional body controlling soccer in North and Central America announced a package of measures on Monday aimed at curbing corruption and improving transparency following its involvement in a scandal that has engulfed soccer's governing body, FIFA.

The president of CONCACAF Jeffrey Webb, his aide Costas Takkas and executive committee member Eduardo Li were among seven people arrested in Zurich on May 27 in an investigation into a global bribery scandal at soccer's governing body

They remain in jail in Switzerland where they face extradition to the United States.

CONCACAF, whose remit also includes the Caribbean, said the measures approved by its executive committee included terms limits and publication of their salaries. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich; editing by Ralph Boulton)