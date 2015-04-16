NASSAU, Bahamas, April 16 Hailed as "the father of football" and compared to Jesus Christ, FIFA president Sepp Blatter received backing from across Caribbean and Central American countries at the CONCACAF congress on Thursday.

Blatter received pledges of support from 10 federations as the congress quickly turned from a business meeting into a rally to back the incumbent.

The Trinidad and Tobago FA praised Blatter as the "father of football" while the president of the Dominican Republic's federation compared the 79-year-old Swiss to Jesus Christ, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela.

"I think CONCACAF membership is sending a clear message that we continue to support president Blatter," said CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb.

There were no speeches in favour of any of the opposing candidates - former Portugal international Luis Figo, Dutch FA chief Michael van Praag and Jordanian Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein all of whom were present as observers.

The heads of football federations from Jamaica, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, Cuba, Panama, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Puerto Rico also expressed their support for Blatter.

On Thursday Gordon Derrick, president of the Caribbean Football Union said there would be no block vote from the region but some speakers called for the return of that practice.

The speeches came during a time put aside for the formal approval of minutes from the previous congress and appeared to be well choreographed.

"President Blatter has been playing on our team for the first half and as coaches of that team we are not going to take him out of the game. We ask congress to let him play the second half," said a Cuban delegate.

"Loud and clear" replied Webb. (Reporting By Simon Evans. Editing by Steve Keating.)