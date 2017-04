ZURICH, June 1 The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football Association (CONCACAF) general secretary Enrique Sanz has been provisionally suspended from all football-related activities by FIFA's ethics committee.

The ethics committee said in a statement the Sanz was suspended "on the basis of investigations carried out by the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee and the latest facts presented by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York." (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)