ZURICH Aug 7 The head of North American soccer's governing body CONCACAF has been fired following the FBI investigation into corruption allegations at FIFA, a source and his lawyer said.

"Enrique Sanz was terminated from his employment with CONCACAF this week," a source close to the confederation said. Sanz's lawyer, Joseph DeMaria, confirmed Colombia-born Sanz had been dismissed. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)