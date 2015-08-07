(Adds quote, background)

ZURICH Aug 7 The head of North American soccer's governing body CONCACAF has been fired following the FBI investigation into corruption allegations at FIFA, a source and his lawyer said.

"Enrique Sanz was terminated from his employment with CONCACAF this week," a source close to the confederation said. Sanz's lawyer, Joseph DeMaria, confirmed Colombia-born Sanz had been dismissed.

The regional body for North and Central America and the Caribbean had put Sanz on "indefinite leave" following the indictment of the body's president Jeffrey Webb in May and he had been "provisionally suspended" from all football-related activities by FIFA in June.

Sanz is the second CONCACAF general secretary to depart after a corruption scandal. His predecessor Chuck Blazer, who held the position from 1990 until 2011, was banned from football for life by FIFA last month after he was indicted and pleaded guilty to charges including accepting bribes and kickbacks.

Through a 2013 U.S. plea agreement, Blazer become a cooperating witness in the U.S. investigation, which has engulfed FIFA and pressured the governing body's president, Sepp Blatter, to step down.

