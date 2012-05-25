By Mike Collett
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST May 25 Evidence from FIFA's medical
experts on why the ban on Muslim women footballers wearing the
Islamic headscarf or hijab should remain in place was deeply
flawed and had no foundation, the campaign's principal supporter
said on Friday.
Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, whose presentation to
soccer's law-making body IFAB six weeks ago saw the approval of
the headscarf pending health and safety checks, said he was
"shocked and disturbed" by the evidence presented on Thursday.
"If it is true, I would accept it, but I believe it was
without foundation," he told reporters.
The IFAB, or International Football Association Board,
comprises FIFA and the four British Home Associations.
Michel D'Hooghe of Belgium, the head of FIFA's medical
committee, said he would only recommend to the extraordinary
IFAB meeting on July 5 in Zurich that extra tests should be
carried out on the headscarf which is crucial to millions of
Muslim women playing the game all over the world.
Prince Ali, the youngest member of FIFA's executive
committee, declined to comment when asked if he faced opposition
from the committee's older, more conservative officials but
there was no hiding his anger when he spoke on Friday.
"I was shocked when I heard about Dr D'Hooghe's press
conference on Thursday. We covered all the issues raised
including heat coming out of the head, breathable material, the
neck issue.
"I was very disturbed by the comments he made. I am usually
not very emotional but this is very important.
"There are women serving in combat zones across the world
and many of them are wearing the headscarves so I am disturbed
by this being used as an argument. All we are asking is for
women to be allowed to play football.
"This affects many, many Muslim women. I hope this issue is
being treated with the same respect and seriousness that other
issues are, for example goal-line technology."
IFAB REVIEW
Although IFAB has approved the headscarf, pending further
tests in March, the decision will be reviewed in July and FIFA's
quartet on the law-making body can change between meetings.
Prince Ali's fear is that opponents of the hijab could sit
on the July meeting and block approval of the headscarf because
a law change needs a 6-2 majority from the board.
He accepted that further testing may be needed in the future
but added: "I am hoping, at the very least, IFAB will allow a
proper evaluation and that these players will be allowed to play
in it on the field. If the medical committee and FIFA wants to
monitor further, let them do it.
"Muslim women can use it at confederation level but they
cannot, for example, use it at the highest level in the women's
World Cup or the Olympic Games.
"And at any level there have been no reported cases of
injuries in Asia and Africa, or anywhere in the world."
Prince Ali said independent institutes and designers from
Netherlands and Canada had presented evidence to D'Hooghe and
FIFA's chief medical officer Jiri Dvorak but when the designers
were told what happened on Thursday they were equally shocked.
"They asked us what on earth he (D'Hooghe) was talking
about," he said.
HEAD LESIONS
D'Hooghe, speaking after FIFA's two-day medical conference
on Thursday said: "We have received some samples and some
doctors, including from the Muslim countries, said they
(headscarves) represented a danger.
"When a girl is running at speed someone can hit the head
scarf and that can lead to head lesions."
He said the specially designed velcro-clasping headscarves,
were safer than zipped fastenings but there was still room for
improvement.
"If tomorrow we receive a proposal and we have no doubt it
is medically okay we can give the green light. But to be
specific, we have to avoid any problems on the side of the neck
or the carotid artery if it gets pulled.
"When you are running and someone pulls it back you can have
a hyper-extension of your neck. I wouldn't like to be
responsible for that."
But Prince Ali added: "I really don't know what all this is
all about.
"At the last IFAB, if there was a unanimous decision to
allow it, as far as I have seen in consultation with some of the
best doctors in the world, there is no reason not to approve it
now.
"But I am now concerned that there is no seriousness or
desire for testing. Maybe the best thing for Dr D'Hooghe to do
is to go and explain his reasons just as I did to IFAB. The
issue will certainly not go away."
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)