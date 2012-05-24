BUDAPEST May 24 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged western European leaders not to boycott matches in Ukraine at next month's Euro 2012 soccer tournament in protest at the jailing of opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko.

"Sport and football should be about uniting people but a boycott can only divide. It will not hurt political leaders but only the ordinary people and fans," Orban said at the opening ceremony of world soccer body FIFA's annual congress on Thursday.

Orban said that the possible absence of European Union leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel was wrong.

"I remember the boycotts and anti-boycotts of the Olympic Games in the 1980s and the wounds it created in the souls of the fans. These are wounds which have never been healed and which take away and destroy the joy of our wonderful joint games," he said.

The European Union has condemned Tymoshenko's abuse-of-office conviction last October, and her seven-year prison sentence, as politically motivated. Her appeal hearings will resume during the June 8-July 1 Euro tournament, which Ukraine is co-hosting with Poland.

Der Spiegel magazine said last month that Merkel could cancel her visit to Ukraine during the tournament if Tymoshenko was not released, and the Dutch, whose side play in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on June 9, have said they will not send any political representatives.

The main business of the Congress starts on Friday when a number of reforms aimed at making FIFA more transparent, after a series of corruption and bribery allegations, will be reviewed.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter said: "We have to go forward; you member associations asked us to do something at the last Congress so we started some reforms and we will see what the first results are tomorrow."

FIFA will also adopt South Sudan as its 209th member. (Editing by Clare Fallon)