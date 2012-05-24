By Mike Collett
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST May 24 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban urged western European leaders not to boycott matches in
Ukraine at next month's Euro 2012 soccer tournament in protest
at the jailing of opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko.
"Sport and football should be about uniting people but a
boycott can only divide. It will not hurt political leaders but
only the ordinary people and fans," Orban said at the opening
ceremony of world soccer body FIFA's annual congress on
Thursday.
Orban said that the possible absence of European Union
leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel was wrong.
"I remember the boycotts and anti-boycotts of the Olympic
Games in the 1980s and the wounds it created in the souls of the
fans. These are wounds which have never been healed and which
take away and destroy the joy of our wonderful joint games," he
said.
The European Union has condemned Tymoshenko's
abuse-of-office conviction last October, and her seven-year
prison sentence, as politically motivated. Her appeal hearings
will resume during the June 8-July 1 Euro tournament, which
Ukraine is co-hosting with Poland.
Der Spiegel magazine said last month that Merkel could
cancel her visit to Ukraine during the tournament if Tymoshenko
was not released, and the Dutch, whose side play in the
Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on June 9, have said they will not
send any political representatives.
The main business of the Congress starts on Friday when a
number of reforms aimed at making FIFA more transparent, after a
series of corruption and bribery allegations, will be reviewed.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter said: "We have to go forward;
you member associations asked us to do something at the last
Congress so we started some reforms and we will see what the
first results are tomorrow."
FIFA will also adopt South Sudan as its 209th member.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)