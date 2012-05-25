By Mike Collett
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST May 25 Lydia Nsereka, the president of
the Burundi Football Association, became the first woman ever to
sit on the executive committee of soccer's world governing body
FIFA at the annual congress on Friday.
"I am delighted we have the first ever lady in our executive
committee in 108 years," FIFA president Sepp Blatter told
delegates after she took her seat on the podium to a standing
ovation of delegates from 209 member states.
Her appointment came a few minutes after South Sudan became
FIFA's 209th member association.
Nsereka, 45, who is also a member of the International
Olympic Committee, told delegates: "The people of Burundi will
bang their drums today, they will be very proud.
"It is also an important date in my family because May 25 is
the birthday of my husband who passed away in 2003 and in my
family we celebrate someone's birthday even if they have passed
away, so its a special day and I thank you."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)