BUDAPEST May 25 FIFA has a real chance to
reform itself in a way that will be remembered by future
generations and it must not pass up this "singular" opportunity,
its anti-corruption advisor Mark Pieth told Congress delegates
on Friday.
Pieth, the Swiss law professor appointed to look at how the
108-year-old organisation can modernise itself following a
series of scandals in the last 18 months, urged delegates to be
"courageous" and not just "cherry pick" areas for reform.
He suggested the creation of a public hotline for reporting
wrongdoing, the declaration of executive pay, age limits for
both the president and executive committee members and integrity
checks for all executive committee members.
"I encourage you to make use of this singular chance you
have to go down the reform route," he told the 208 delegates at
the Congress for world football's governing body.
"This is crucial, make it real and you could make a real
difference. Do something really courageous and generations of
footballers and fans and stakeholders will thank you."
None of his suggested reforms will be voted on until next
year's Congress in Mauritius because the review process will
take another year to complete.
Three changes were passed in the Hungarian capital.
The ethics committee will be split into two with an
investigative arm and an adjudicatory arm, a woman will be
included on the executive committee and Swiss-Italian
businessman Domenico Scala will become the chairman of the new
audit and compliance committee.
Pieth appealed to the Congress not just to pick out the
reforms which suited them, saying: "Please abstain from cherry-
picking out of this menu.
"I'm not saying you have to do everything, but these things
are linked."
However, 76-year-old FIFA president Sepp Blatter immediately
responded, saying: "Even if Professor Pieth will say we shall
not cherry-pick, we cannot take the whole tree.
"It is impossible to take the tree and take all the cherries
down."
But, he added: "This is the first step, a very important one
and we will definitely take the second step at next year's
Congress. We cannot take all the package now. This is
impossible."
Among a number of speakers talking about FIFA reform was Ron
Noble, the general secretary of Interpol - the international
police body.
Interpol is now working with FIFA to weed out all aspects of
corruption in the game and he told delegates: "FIFA is taking
serious steps to fight corruption and ensure a greater
transparency in the organisation and together I am sure that we
can meet this goal."
