Soccer-Alli plans calmer approach to staying aggressive
March 28 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has no intention of abandoning his fiery competitiveness but is working on tempering his reactions during heated moments during matches.
ASUNCION May 27 South America's soccer confederation, CONMEBOL, said there was no place for corruption in football and promised to support an anti-graft investigation into FIFA as well as itself.
In a statement, CONMEBOL vowed to "support unreservedly the investigations under way into FIFA, CONMEBOL ... and other organizations regarding alleged wrongdoing."
The world's most popular sport was thrown into turmoil after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate inquiries into FIFA, the world's governing body, and regional governing bodies. Seven of the world's most powerful figures in global soccer were arrested on Wednesday, including current and former officials from South and Central America.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
March 27 Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds ($44,030) by the English FA after they accepted a misconduct charge for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool on March 20.