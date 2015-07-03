By Paulo Prada
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3
The tournament's organizer, the grouping for South America's
national soccer federations, is scrambling for financing and
fretting over the fate of senior officials, many of whom were
indicted or described as "co-conspirators" in the ongoing U.S.
probe into corruption in the world's most popular sport.
Also, the top three executives of the confederation's key
partner are under arrest. The company purchased marketing rights
for this and the next three Copa America tournaments, and the
executives are accused of masterminding a bribery scheme
involving $110 million in promised kickbacks.
Somehow, the 12-nation tournament still proceeded, just two
weeks after U.S. prosecutors unveiled their indictments.
What's more, none of the many broadcasters, sponsors or
other third parties with contracts for the future Copa Americas
have cut ties with the tournament.
Despite corruption at the bodies that govern soccer, fans
find the sport irresistible. Because the alleged fraud has not
been linked to the many third parties at Copa America, it is
business as usual for most companies.
"If you yourself did not break the law and you believe that
you signed a valid contract, you have no real incentive to
change it," says one Europe-based attorney and expert on media
rights, who requested anonymity because in the past he advised
FIFA, soccer's global governing body, on television contracts.
Still, big problems could be coming.
Midway through the three-week tournament, officials at
Conmebol, as the South American confederation is known, said
they were scrambling to cover a shortfall caused when Swiss
authorities blocked the bank account of Datisa SA. That
Uruguay-based company had purchased the marketing rights, and
its Argentine and Brazilian founders were indicted.
Datisa still owes the confederation more than half of an $80
million payment that was due during the tournament. So Conmebol
had to tap a contingency fund.
Last week, Carlos Chávez, Conmebol's
treasurer, said in an interview that the confederation could
eventually break its contract with Datisa, but that would be
difficult because of subsequent contracts Datisa signed with
others.
Datisa says Conmebol has not yet broached any rupture. The
company already has contracts signed with broadcasters, sponsors
and other subcontractors for the 2019 and 2023 tournaments and a
special centennial edition of the event scheduled next year.
None of those parties has sought to break or renegotiate
contracts, says Jochen Loesch, president of international
business for Traffic Group, the Brazil-based company that is one
of the Datisa partners and whose Brazilian founder has already
pled guilty to U.S. fraud charges.
"No client is seeking this," Loesch wrote in an email.
Loesch declined to specify what broadcasters or sponsors
already have rights to future editions. Major broadcasters
across South America, including Brazil's Rede Globo, Chile's
Canal 13, Colombia's Caracol Televisión and others currently
broadcasting the tournament, declined to comment.
At Conmebol, officials said they were eager for the current
edition to wrap up so they could start to determine what's next.
"We had to make this tournament work given the
circumstances," says Néstor Benítez, a spokesman at the
confederation's headquarters in Asunción, Paraguay. "But we
don't really know what happens now."
