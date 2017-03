ASUNCION May 29 South America's soccer federation CONMEBOL says it has received assurances it will retain four automatic World Cup qualifying places for Russia 2018 plus its single playoff place.

"The re-elected (FIFA) president Sepp Blatter assured CONMEBOL president Juan Angel Napout that the quotas for the World Cup would not be touched," the organisation said in a statement after the Swiss incumbent won a fifth term of office on Friday. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis, writing by Richard Lough, editing by Tony Jimenez)