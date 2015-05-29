* CONMEBOL chief Napout reassures region

* Feared losing spot to rival confederation (Adds detail, quotes)

By Daniela Desantis

ASUNCION, May 29 South America's soccer federation CONMEBOL says it has received assurances it will retain four automatic World Cup qualifying places for Russia 2018 plus its single playoff place.

"The re-elected (FIFA) president Sepp Blatter assured CONMEBOL president Juan Angel Napout that the quotas for the World Cup would not be touched," the organisation said in a statement after the Swiss incumbent won a fifth term of office on Friday.

"The decision has been taken ... we've had everyone's word the World Cup is not being touched which is what we all wanted."

South America, a small but powerful confederation in playing terms with nine World Cup titles to their credit, feared it might lose the playoff berth to another region.

"It's not just Blatter's word, it's Blatter's and that of all those who can vote," added Napout who succeeded Uruguayan Eugenio Figueredo last year.

Figueredo was one of seven top officials with world soccer's ruling body FIFA who were arrested on corruption charges on Wednesday.

Napout said last week he feared losing the playoff berth in the face of strong lobbying by CONCACAF, which governs football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, Africa and Asia, all regions with many more member nations than CONMEBOL.

The executive committee meeting to announce the qualifying berths for each confederation will be held at FIFA's Zurich headquarters on Saturday.

The 10-team South American qualifying group is due to start in October. (Writing by Richard Lough/Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)