ASUNCION Oct 10 South American football's governing body CONMEBOL has criticised the suspension of FIFA presidential candidate Michel Platini from football for 90 days while he is investigated by an internal ethics committee.

Platini, head of European soccer's governing body UEFA, was suspended on Thursday along with FIFA president Sepp Blatter by the Ethics Committee of soccer's governing body, pending a full investigation. Both men deny wrongdoing.

The Ethics Committee is not allowed to give information about the cases it is investigating, but the bans were imposed less than two weeks after the Swiss attorney general's office opened a probe into Blatter centred on a two million Swiss franc payment made by FIFA to Platini in 2011.

Platini's hopes of winning the FIFA presidency, at an election due on Feb. 26, hinge on whether he can overturn the ban through an appeal. Candidates must submit their bids four months before the election and undergo an integrity check.

CONMEBOL called Platini's suspension "disproportionate and untimely."

"The South American Football Confederation does not agree with the decision to provisionally ban FIFA presidential candidate Michel Platini from all football activity," it said in a statement late on Friday.

"In these difficult times, which demand a full-scale reform of FIFA, CONMEBOL firmly believes in Mr Platini's capacity to lead FIFA and direct the world of football towards a brighter future."

"Mr Platini has not been found guilty of any accusation and his provisional suspension puts at risk the integrity of the electoral process for the presidency of FIFA."

Two sources with knowledge of the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Friday that FIFA was considering delaying the election for their next president.

That could make it easier for Platini to be a candidate to replace the departing Blatter -- if Platini succeeds in an appeal against his ban from the game. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Helen Popper)