MIAMI Aug 11 World soccer's governing body FIFA
said they have opened ethics proceedings against 16 Caribbean
soccer federation officials, the organisation said in a
statement on Thursday.
FIFA said the cases were "in regard to apparent violations
of the Code of Ethics connected to the investigation of the
cases related to the special meeting of the CFU (Caribbean
Football Union) held in Trinidad & Tobago on 10 and 11 May
2011."
Former Asian Football Confederation chief Mohamed Bin Hammam
was banned for life for his part in the cash-for-votes scandal
in the Caribbean which also led to the resignation of
ex-CONCACAF president Jack Warner.
One of the 16 officials - Colin Klass of Guyana -- has
already been provisionally suspended from taking part in any
football-related activity by the chairman of the Ethics
Committee, Claudio Sulser, FIFA said.
(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)