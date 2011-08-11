MIAMI Aug 11 World soccer's governing body FIFA said they have opened ethics proceedings against 16 Caribbean soccer federation officials, the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

FIFA said the cases were "in regard to apparent violations of the Code of Ethics connected to the investigation of the cases related to the special meeting of the CFU (Caribbean Football Union) held in Trinidad & Tobago on 10 and 11 May 2011."

Former Asian Football Confederation chief Mohamed Bin Hammam was banned for life for his part in the cash-for-votes scandal in the Caribbean which also led to the resignation of ex-CONCACAF president Jack Warner.

One of the 16 officials - Colin Klass of Guyana -- has already been provisionally suspended from taking part in any football-related activity by the chairman of the Ethics Committee, Claudio Sulser, FIFA said. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)