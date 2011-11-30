ZURICH Nov 30 FIFA should limit the
mandates of its leading officials and check up regularly to
ensure they behave ethically, an independent report said
Wednesday.
Soccer's governing body was also open to conflicts of
interest in its relationship with its 208 member associations,
said the report by Mark Pieth of the Swiss-based Basel Institute
of Governance.
"FIFA should consider introducing regular due diligence
checks by the ethics committee on elected members of its
bodies," said the report.
"A regulation should specify cases of incompatibility with
the FIFA function. The regulation should also define the
procedure, and clarify under which circumstances an official
would be temporarily suspended from his function."
It added: "FIFA should consider limiting terms of office of
its officials."
Pieth has recently been named to head FIFA's independent
good governance committee, set up as a response to recent
corruption scandals which have plagued the governing body.
"FIFA is answerable to its 208 Member Associations who in
turn are recipients of funding from FIFA, and maybe financially
dependent on these funds," added the report.
"Additional preventive measures ensuring transparency and
accountability in its relations with members should be taken in
the area of financial contributions for the development of
football in countries and regions."
