By Brian Homewood
ZURICH, Nov 30 FIFA should keep a close eye on
its elected officials and limit their mandates, an independent
report into soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
FIFA was also open to conflicts of interest in its
relationship with its 208 member associations, said the report
by Mark Pieth of the Swiss-based Basel Institute of Governance.
Pieth, appointed last week as head of FIFA's newly-created
governance committee, warned that his report might not go down
well with all of leading members in soccer's governing body.
"We are talking about serious stuff here," he told
reporters. "Not everyone will like this."
"The statutory bodies won't like everything we are putting
on the table, I'm not too worried about."
Pieth's committee is due to meet for the first time next
month, although the other members have yet to be confirmed.
Its proposals would have to be approved by the FIFA Congress
in June and would be implemented over the course of the
following year.
FIFA has been under huge pressure to clean up its image and
become more transparent after last year's contest to host the
2018 and 2022 World Cups and this year's presidential election
were both marred by corruption.
Sepp Blatter was re-elected for a fourth term as president
after his opponent Mohamed bin Hammam pulled out over corruption
allegations and later banned for life.
REGULAR CHECKS
Pieth said he would look to the future rather than
investigate allegations stemming from the past.
"It's very difficult to do both and it needs a different
type of knowhow," he said. "I think we would certainly fail if
we did both.
Pieth's report called for "regular due diligence checks" to
be performed on elected members of its committees and there
should be clear rules to determine whether they were suitable to
hold office.
FIFA should consider limiting terms of office of its
officials, the report added.
Members of FIFA's various committees are elected by the
continental confederations while the president is chosen by the
Congress, where each member association holds one vote.
The report also said that the system under which FIFA
distributes money to member associations for football
development projects needed to be carefully watched.
"FIFA is answerable to its 208 member associations who in
turn are recipients of funding from FIFA, and maybe financially
dependent on these funds," it said.
"Additional preventive measures ensuring transparency and
accountability in its relations with members should be taken in
the area of financial contributions for the development of
football in countries and regions."
"The challenge is that FIFA has a responsibility for the
proper use of these funds."
It added that FIFA could not simply wash its hands of what
went on in the member associations.
"Democracy on the level of a global governing body does not
necessarily imply democracy at grass roots level in the
individual member associations," said the report.
"One of the key challenges will be what influence FIFA can
have in fostering good governance and democracy also in its
member associations."
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)
