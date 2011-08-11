* Investigation leads to 16 cases
* Guyanese official provisionally suspended
* More cases could follow say FIFA
MIAMI, Aug 11 World soccer's governing body FIFA
said it has opened ethics proceedings against 16 Caribbean
soccer federation officials, following an initial probe into
cash-for-votes allegations during this year's presidential
election.
The cases are related to the meeting in Port of Spain,
Trinidad and Tobago, on May 10 and 11 where it was alleged that
Qatari soccer official Mohammed Bin Hammam handed out bribes to
Caribbean members of CONCACAF -- the regional body for soccer in
North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Bin Hammam, who was challenging Sepp Blatter for the FIFA
presidency at the time, has been banned for life by FIFA but has
protested his innocence along with ex-CONCACAF president Jack
Warner, of Trinidad, who resigned before the investigation was
completed.
Bin Hammam, head of the Asian Football Confederation, and
Warner were both members of FIFA's executive committee.
Those under investigation include eight federation
presidents, from British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic,
Guyana, Haiti, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent &
Grenadines and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Haiti federation president Yves Jean-Bart was injured in
last year's earthquake and described in a television interview
how he escaped with his life when his office collapsed and the
destruction wreaked on soccer in the country.
One of the 16 officials - Guyana Football Federation
president Colin Klass -- has already been provisionally
suspended from taking part in any football-related activity,
FIFA said.
FIFA said the cases were "apparent violations of the code of
ethics" and the governing body did not rule out opening more
cases if fresh evidence is uncovered.
"It is important to note that the investigations are still
ongoing and it is therefore possible that further proceedings
could be opened in the future," said the statement.
The allegations, made after CONCACAF's American general
secretary Chuck Blazer reported the claims to FIFA, came shortly
before the re-election of FIFA president Blatter.
Bin Hammam was challenging Blatter in the June 1 election
but withdrew before the vote, allowing the Swiss to be
re-elected unopposed for a fourth term.
Several Caribbean officials described receiving brown
envelopes containing $40,000 in cash.
Bin Hammam was banned for life by the ethics committee last
month, when acting president Petrus Damaseb recommended further
investigations into those present at the meeting.
Three days later, FIFA gave those present at the meeting 48
hours to provide relevant information and said timely and honest
reporting would be taken into consideration when sanctions were
considered.
The 16 officials facing investigation by FIFA are: David
Hinds and Mark Bob Forde (Barbados, FA general secretary and
executive member respectively); Franka Pickering and Aubrey
Liburd (British Virgin Islands, FA president and
vice-president); David Frederick (Cayman Islands, FA
vice-president); Osiris Guzman and Felix Ledesma (Dominican
Republic, FA president and vice-president); Colin Klass and Noel
Adonis (Guyana, FA president and general secretary); Yves
Jean-Bart (Haiti, FA president); Anthony Johnson (St. Kitts and
Nevis, FA president); Patrick Mathurin (St. Lucia, FA
president); Joseph Delves and Ian Hypolite (St. Vincent and the
Grenadines, FA president and general secretary); Richard Groden
(Trinidad and Tobago, FA general secretary) and Hillaren
Frederick (U.S. Virgin Islands, FA president)
