ZURICH Feb 18 Soccer governing body FIFA's chief ethics investigator has recommended life bans for the former heads of the Colombian and Chilean football federations.

The allegations brought against the two officials, Luis Bedoya and Sergio Jadue, included bribery and corruption, FIFA's ethics committee said in a statement.

In December, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Bedoya and Jadue pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy in November. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)