ZURICH, July 5 FIFA has reduced the ban on two senior officials, including its former secretary general, who were barred from soccer-related activities following a corruption probe, the global soccer body said on Tuesday.

The FIFA Appeal Committee, chaired by Larry Mussenden, has partially confirmed the decisions taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee regarding Jerome Valcke, but reduced his ban from 12 to 10 years.

Chung Mong-joon, another official, had his ban reduced from six to five years.

The pair had been banned from soccer by Zurich-based FIFA after being found guilty of breaching its code of conduct. (Reporting by John Revill)