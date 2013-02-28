ZURICH Feb 28 Costa Rica have lost the right to host the women's under-17 World Cup next year due to delays in stadium construction, completing a miserable week for soccer in the Central American nation.

The decision, announced by soccer's governing body FIFA, came less than 48 hours after Costa Rica missed out on a place at this year's under-20 World Cup in Turkey following a shock 2-1 defeat by rank outsiders Cuba.

"Due to a number of unforeseen circumstances leading to heavy stadium construction delays, FIFA, in agreement with the Costa Rica Football Federation, has had no other option than to relocate the hosting of the FIFA under-17 Women's World Cup next year," said FIFA in a statement.

"FIFA would like to express its thanks to the Costa Rica Football Association for its efforts and commitment."

FIFA said it would look at potential hosts of the tournament as soon as possible and that a decision on the new venue would be made at its next executive committee meeting on March 21.

Costa Rica had planned to use five stadiums for the tournament which has been staged three times, the most recent in Azerbaijan last year.

Progress had been hampered by a misunderstanding between the government and the local organising committee.

Organisers said they had not received funds which had been promised by the government, which in turn said the organisers had not followed the correct procedures for receiving the money. (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)