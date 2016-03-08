NEW YORK, March 8 A Colombian sports marketing consultant pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Tuesday as part of an investigation of corruption in soccer and FIFA, its world governing body, saying he had schemed to bribe some officials in the sport.

Miguel Trujillo, 65, pleaded guilty during a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, to four counts, including conspiracy to commit money-laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)