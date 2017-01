NEW YORK Oct 18 A former sports marketing executive who was arrested last year in a U.S. corruption probe involving soccer's global governing body FIFA is scheduled to pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a court filing.

The expected plea by Aaron Davidson, who was the head of Traffic Group's U.S. unit in Miami, was disclosed in a scheduling order filed in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)