(Corrects day of scheduled guilty plea to Thursday, not Friday)

NEW YORK Nov 8 The former president of Venezuela's soccer federation is expected to plead guilty to U.S. charges stemming from a bribery investigation involving FIFA, the sport's world governing body, according to court records filed on Tuesday.

Rafael Esquivel, who was also an executive committee member with South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, is set to plead guilty on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, becoming the latest individual to admit wrongdoing in the case. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)