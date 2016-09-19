NEW YORK, Sept 19 Several defendants in a wide-ranging corruption case involving soccer's global governing body FIFA are in talks on possible pleas, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Norris spoke in a court hearing in Brooklyn federal court after U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen set a Nov. 6, 2017 trial date for eight defendants.

The defendants include seven former soccer officials and one former marketing executive, and are among 42 individuals and entities charged.

All eight have pleaded not guilty, but Norris said "we are in ongoing plea discussions with several of these defendants." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)