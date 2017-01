NEW YORK Oct 7 A former Costa Rican soccer federation president who was arrested last year in a U.S. corruption probe involving the sport's global governing body FIFA is expected to plead guilty on Friday, according to court records.

Eduardo Li, who is also a former member of the executive committee for the North and Central America and Caribbean soccer confederation, CONCACAF, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a plea hearing, court records show. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)