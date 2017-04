ZURICH, June 26 One of the seven soccer officials arrested in Zurich on May 27 following an extradition request from the United States has had a request for bail rejected, a Swiss court said on Friday.

"The arguments put forward in support of his release, such as his advanced age and poor state of health, were not regarded as sufficient to counter the risk of absconding," said the Federal Criminal Court statement, which described the defendant as a "FIFA official" without naming him. (Reporting by Brian Homewood and Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)