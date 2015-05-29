NEW YORK May 29 The U.S. head of a Brazilian sports marketing company pleaded not guilty in a New York court on Friday to bribery-related charges, one of 14 people indicted on federal corruption charges that have rocked the soccer world's governing body, FIFA.

Aaron Davidson, 44, head of Traffic Group's U.S. unit in Miami, is accused of arranging millions of dollars to secure lucrative media and marketing rights for soccer matches. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha and Noeleen Walder)