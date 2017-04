MIAMI Dec 29 U.S. sports television network ESPN has invited the five candidates in the FIFA presidential election to participate in a televised debate over the future of the crisis-hit governing body for world soccer.

"ESPN has invited all five candidates vying for the FIFA presidency to participate in a debate," a network spokesman told Reuters via email on Tuesday.

The vote for the next president is due to take place on Feb. 26 at a special congress in Zurich.

Sepp Blatter, president since 1998, has been banned from football for eight years by FIFA's Ethics Committee and the organisation is currently being led by acting chief Issa Hayatou of Cameroon.