ZURICH, May 10 - Following are some of the key figures who have left soccer's world governing body FIFA since Gianni Infantino was elected president last year.

Hans-Joachim Eckert and Cornel Borbely, the FIFA ethics committee's chief judge and investigator respectively. Ousted when their four-year mandates expired this month and the FIFA Council decided not to nominate them as candidates for another term.

They investigated and banned dozens of football officials for ethics violations, which included bribery and corruption. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA boss Michel Platini were among those to be banned from the sport.

Domenico Scala: Resigned as head of the audit and compliance committee in May last year, immediately after the FIFA Congress in Mexico City gave the FIFA Council the power to appoint or dismiss members of its independent watchdog bodies.

Scala, the man behind many of the reforms aimed at kicking corruption out of the global soccer organisation, said the measures would strip the bodies of their independence.

Ralf Mutschke. FIFA's head of security responsible for tackling match-fixing.

Before joining FIFA, he had 30 years' experience at the German Federal criminal police office (BKA) and was also an Interpol director. He travelled the world trying to build up international co-operation against match-fixing. FIFA gave no details on his departure in December.

Moya Dodd. A prominent women's football advocate, the Australian failed to retain her place on the FIFA Council when she was beaten in a vote by Mahfuza Ahkter of Bangladesh on Tuesday. Dodd, initially co-opted to the Council in its former guise as the executive committee, was regarded as one of its most progressive voices.

Jiri Dvorak. FIFA's chief medical officer left in November, ending 22 years at soccer's governing body. The Czech-born Dvorak oversaw FIFA's anti-doping programme and implemented the pioneering FIFA 11+ project aimed at preventing injuries.

Tatjana Haenni and Mayi Cruz Blanco. Former Swiss international Haenni built a formidable reputation during her 18 years as head of FIFA's women's football division. Blanco was senior women's development officer.

FIFA's racism task force. Created to combat racism which continues to blight the sport, the task force was disbanded in September. A letter to its members said the task force had achieved the goals which had been set when it was created two years' earlier.

Thierry Weil. Left in October after nine years as FIFA’s head of marketing.

Vitaly Mutko. The Russian deputy prime minister was barred from standing for re-election for a place on the FIFA Council in February. FIFA said that Mutko, who is also head of the Russian Football Union (RFU), had failed an eligibility check carried out by the review committee because his ministerial role contravened the statutes of the global soccer body. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)