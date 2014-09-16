MUNICH, Sept 16 Hans-Joachim Eckert, the German judge deciding what action to take following FIFA's investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the 2018 and 2022 World Cup votes, said he doubted "if soccer and ethics can still fit together".

Eckert also said it would be "a few months" before he announces his findings into the case.

Eckert, the Munich-based head of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Commission, added that when he addressed FIFA's Ethics convention on Friday; "Many won't like what I am going to tell them."

FIFA's investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the votes won by Russia and Qatar in December 2010 was delivered by New York attorney Michael Garcia at the beginning of this month.

"I am expecting a decision in a few months. I see the beginning of November when I am going to get ready," Eckert told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I am currently reading the 360 pages," he said, adding that he has also received some 200,000 other pages of documents relating to the case.