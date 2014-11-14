MUNICH Nov 14 FIFA ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert was surprised by public criticism from his investigative counterpart Michael Garcia over the report on the bidding process for the 2018/2022 World Cups, he told Reuters on Friday.

"Usually you would first speak to each other internally if you don't like something," he told Reuters in Munich, adding that he had not been able to get in touch with Garcia.

"I have been trying to contact him," he said.

