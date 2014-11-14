UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
MUNICH Nov 14 FIFA ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert was surprised by public criticism from his investigative counterpart Michael Garcia over the report on the bidding process for the 2018/2022 World Cups, he told Reuters on Friday.
"Usually you would first speak to each other internally if you don't like something," he told Reuters in Munich, adding that he had not been able to get in touch with Garcia.
"I have been trying to contact him," he said.
(Reporting by Joern Pelz, Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.