QUITO, March 8 Carlos Villacis was named head of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) on Tuesday to replace former president Luis Chiriboga, who has been under house arrest since December on money laundering charges, the association said.

Chiriboga was head of the organisation for 18 years until being indicted in December as part of the FIFA corruption scandal. His indictment by U.S. officials led authorities in his homeland to order his house arrest while he faces money laundering charges.

Villacis, who assumes control of the FEF until 2019, said: "My promise is to work hard so that both the sports and administrative side remain at a high level."

Ecuador currently sit top of South America's World Cup qualifying competition and are the only one of the 10 teams to have won all four of their games so far. (Reporting by Yury Garcia in Guayaquil, writing by Andrew Downie; Peter Rutherford)