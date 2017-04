Oct 14 FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan has warned that delaying the Feb. 26 elections would further harm the credibility of world soccer's crisis-hit governing body.

"Delaying the scheduled election would only postpone needed change and create further instability," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It would tell the world that lessons haven't been learned, that the same backroom deals that have discredited FIFA in the first place continue." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)