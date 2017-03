(Adds background)

By Simon Evans

ZURICH, July 20 The election to select a new president of world soccer's governing body FIFA will be held on Feb. 26 in Zurich, the organisation said on its Twitter feed on Monday.

An "extraordinary elective congress" with all 209 member associations invited will decide on the next president of the governing body.

Sepp Blatter announced on June 2 that he was standing down, just four days after winning a fifth term with an election victory at a congress overshadowed by the arrest of seven soccer officials.

The 79-year-old had been re-elected after his only rival, Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, withdrew after gaining 73 votes to Blatter's 133 in the first round of voting.

Blatter has been president since 1998. (Editing by Alison Williams)