ZURICH Nov 12 FIFA said on Thursday it had admitted five candidates to stand for the world soccer body's presidency at a Feb. 26 election.

In a statement, Zurich-based FIFA said the candidates were: Prince Ali Al Hussein, Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Jerome Champagne, Gianni Infantino and Tokyo Sexwale.

Of the seven potential candidates named last month, Michel Platini and Musa Hassan Bility were not admitted. The decision can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

