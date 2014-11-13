LONDON Nov 13 England's Football Association has rejected the FIFA ethics committee report released on Thursday which said it harmed the image of world soccer's ruling body during the World Cup 2018 and 2022 bidding process.

FIFA criticised England's bid for the 2018 tournament and suggested the FA had behaved improperly when trying to win the backing of former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who quit his role in 2011 amid bribery allegations.

"We do not accept any criticism regarding the integrity of England's bid or any of the individuals involved," an FA spokesman said.

"We conducted a transparent bid and, as the report demonstrates with its reference to the England bid team's 'full and valuable cooperation', willingly complied with the investigation.

"We maintain that transparency and cooperation around this entire process from all involved is crucial to its credibility." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)