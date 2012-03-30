ZURICH, March 30 Sepp Blatter's plans to give
more bite to FIFA's ethics committee have been approved by the
executive, the president of soccer's governing body said on
Twitter on Friday.
Blatter wants to split the ethics committee, which looks
into wrongdoing by FIFA officials, into separate divisions with
one investigating cases and one judging them.
"Historic day for FIFA's reform process; two-chamber ethics
committee approved," Blatter wrote.
"One chamber investigates and the other chamber acts as a
judge.
"I proposed this in June 2011," he added.
"Delighted that the executive committee has agreed to back
me on this crucial reform."
FIFA said reform of the ethics committee was one of the main
points made by Mark Pieth, a professor from the Swiss-based
Institute of Governance, who has been appointed by FIFA to lead
reform of soccer's corruption-plagued governing body.
Blatter was due to hold a news conference later on Friday
(1300 GMT)
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows)