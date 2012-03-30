* FIFA approves plans to reform ethics committee
* Gives green light to vet candidates for some jobs
* Transparency International says more must be done
By Brian Homewood
ZURICH, March 30 FIFA, stung by a string of
corruption cases, approved plans to give its ethics committee
more bite on Friday although further reforms suggested by an
independent governance expert were put on hold.
FIFA's executive approved plans to split the ethics
committee, which looks into wrongdoing by officials, into
separate divisions with one to investigate cases and one to
judge them.
It also gave the thumbs-up to a proposal that candidates for
certain positions within FIFA should be vetted.
However, FIFA said in a statement that other issues would be
"further discussed according to the road map", possibly after
this year's annual Congress in Budapest in May.
These included the composition of the executive committee,
the extra representation given to British associations and the
controversial bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 World
Cups, awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively.
A decision on limiting the president's mandate to two
four-year terms and the same for executive committee members
will also have to wait.
Blatter hailed the two approved measures, which will be put
to the FIFA Congress to be rubber-stamped, as "an historic day
for FIFA's reform process".
"I can say that the executive committee unanimously agreed
to this new approach in our efforts for more transparency,
integrity and also how to fight against all the devils which are
in our society, and also touches our games," he added.
Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International said the
moves did not go far enough.
"FIFA... failed to push forward a comprehensive governance
reform process today and send a strong signal they are committed
to change," said the Berlin-based organisation in a statement.
"It delayed by a year the introduction of many of the
recommendations put forward by its Independent Governance
Committee, most of which had been outlined last year."
"We are disappointed. We had expected a more comprehensive
introduction of new procedures," said Sylvia Schenk,
Transparency's senior advisor for sport.
"Too much is still unclear and key issues, such as
investigations into the past allegations of corruption, have not
been properly addressed. It has already been nearly 10 months
since FIFA promised to clean the house."
Blatter said reform of the ethics committee was one of the
main points made by Mark Pieth, a professor from the Swiss-based
Institute of Governance who heads a 13-member panel created last
year to oversee changes in the way Swiss-based FIFA is run.
DEVELOPMENT FUNDS
Pieth's report was strongly critical of how FIFA has handled
past corruption cases, including former presidential candidate
Mohamed Bin Hammam being banned for life and two executive
committee members being punished in cash for votes scandals.
"Clearly, the existing procedures are insufficient to meet
the challenges of a major global sport governing body. This has
led to unsatisfactory reactions to persistent allegations," the
report said.
"In some instances, allegations were insufficiently
investigated and where sanctions were imposed, they are at times
insufficient and clearly unconvincing.
The report added: "It is fundamental that nominees for
senior FIFA positions are vetted by an independent nominations
committee, to be put in place as soon as possible, in order to
ensure that candidates for the next elections fulfill the
necessary substantive criteria and ethical requirements and that
the selection process is fair and transparent."
Pieth also said soccer's world governing body needs to
urgently streamline its procedures on the hosting of
competitions, on marketing decisions and the way money is
distributed for FIFA's development programmes.
"All requests for development funds and the relating
decisions should be properly documented. The use of funds should
be tightly controlled and publicly disclosed," the report said.
