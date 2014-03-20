PREVIEW-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Liverpool ready to rise to occasion at City
LONDON, March 16 If the Premier League contained only the current top six then Liverpool, not Chelsea, would be heading for the title.
ZURICH, March 20 Members of FIFA's executive committee are being interviewed by ethics chief Michael Garcia, who is investigating the decision to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.
"We can confirm that the chairman of the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee is currently in Zurich and is also interviewing some of the FIFA Executive Members as part of his on-going work," FIFA said in a statement.
The hosting rights for the two tournaments were both awarded December 2010. Thirteen members of the executive committee who made the decision, including FIFA president Sepp Blatter, remain while nine have left.
Those who have departed include Mohamed Bin Hammam, subsequently banned for life over a cash-for-votes scandal in the run-up to the 2011 FIFA presidential election, and Jack Warner, who resigned after being placed under investigation.
Russia defeated bids from England, Belgium-Netherlands and Spain-Portugal while Qatar won the race ahead of Japan, South Korea, Australia and the United States.
Garcia, a former U.S. Attorney in New York, is examining allegations of corruption in the voting that led to the awarding of the two World Cups.
He said in October that he planned to visit all the countries involved in the bidding process.
FIFA has subsequently launched a consultation process to discuss whether to switch the 2022 World Cup away from the scorching Qatari summer.
Qatar's preparations have also been hit by controversy over the treatment of migrant workers in the country's construction industry. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, March 16 If the Premier League contained only the current top six then Liverpool, not Chelsea, would be heading for the title.
March 16 Burnley have the perfect chance to get their first away win in the Premier League and end a five-game winless streak when they face bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday, defender Stephen Ward has said.
March 16 Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.