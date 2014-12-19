MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 19 FIFA's reformed ethics committee has created problems as well as solving them and needs to speed up its work, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Friday.

Blatter added that FIFA would investigate how the identity of three executive committee members, placed under investigation by the ethics committee, had been leaked to the media.

The Swiss, who is set to stand for a fifth term as FIFA president next year, has made the reform of the ethics committee a central part of his efforts to clean up soccer's governing body, battered by scandals over the last few years.

In 2012, the committee was split into two chambers, one for investigations and the other for judgements, each with its own separate chairman.

But confusion over the investigation into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process, which culminated with ethics investigator Michael Garcia resigning this week, has dragged FIFA back into crisis.

"It was my initiative in 2011 to reinforce this ethics committee...and the expectation was great around the world, among us at FIFA and the FIFA executive committee, and the 209 member associations," Blatter told reporters.

"Instead of solving problems they have created problems, because there was no concordance (agreement) in getting together with the two chambers."

FIFA was thrown into chaos last month when former U.S. prosecutor Garcia, who spent 18 months investigating whether there was corruption in the bidding process, rejected a summary of his report by his Hans-Joachim Eckert, a German judge who heads the adjudicatory chamber.

Garcia launched an appeal against the summary and resigned on Wednesday, one day after it was dismissed as inadmissible by a FIFA tribunal.

Blatter complained that the 2018/2022 investigation was taking too long.

"The executive committee is asking to the ethics committee to speed up, to take on more lawyers because we have needed two years to have a first report (on 2018/2022)," he said.

"We have to speed up and investigate the leak, this must be done by the disciplinary committee; they have to go into this." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)