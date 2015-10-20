ZURICH Oct 20 FIFA's independent Ethics Committee is expected to name individuals who are under investigation on Wednesday, adding more embarrassment to the scandal-plagued governing body of international soccer.

FIFA's executive committee agreed to change rules which had previously allowed ethics investigator Cornel Borbely and ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert to only give information on cases where officials have been banned.

From now on, they will be able to also name those under investigation and sources close to the Ethics Committee have previously told Reuters that there are "many" more cases being conducted.

Soccer's governing body has been plagued by a series of corruption scandals over the years and a number of officials have either been banned by the Ethics Committee or resigned while under investigation.

FIFA has been plunged into further crisis this year as United States and Switzerland pursue corruption investigations in which 14 people have so far been indicted.

Outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini, the favourite to replace him, were both suspended for 90 days by the Ethics Committee earlier this month as the turmoil deepened.

"In future, it will be possible to confirm the opening of proceedings against leading representatives of world football on request," the Ethics Committee said in a statement.

It said it would issue word on pending proceedings against individuals on Wednesday after the relevant parties had been notified.

