BERNE Nov 21 FIFA's ethics committee said on Saturday it had completed its investigation into the conduct of FIFA President Sepp Blatter and UEFA head Michel Platini and requested sanctions against them, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The report has been submitted to FIFA's ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert for a final decision, the statement said. Both Blatter and Platini, who had been favourite to win February's FIFA presidential election, have been suspended for 90 days pending the final investigation. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne. Editing by Patrick Johnston)