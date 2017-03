ZURICH Oct 20 FIFA's independent ethics committee will discuss pending proceedings against individuals on Wednesday afternoon after they have been notified, it said on Tuesday.

The ethics committee for the world soccer body said it welcomed the approval of the transparency application by FIFA's Executive Committee on Tuesday.

"In future, it will be possible to confirm the opening of proceedings against leading representatives of world football on request," said Andreas Bantel, spokesman for the investigatory chamber of the Independent FIFA Ethics Committee. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Angus MacSwan)