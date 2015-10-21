ZURICH Oct 21 Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany's greatest footballers, and Spanish football federation president Angel Maria Villar are among individuals being investigated by FIFA's Ethics Committee, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee confirmed that investigations were "ongoing" against FIFA president Sepp Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini, both suspended for 90 days, and named former Brazilian football boss Ricardo Teixeira as another person under investigation. Villar is a current member and Beckenbauer a former member of FIFA's executive committee. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Janet Lawrence)