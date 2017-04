ZURICH Oct 15 Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) said on Thursday it had approved the extradition of ex-FIFA official Julio Rocha to the United States.

Rocha, a former president of the Nicaraguan Football Federation, was arrested in Zurich along with six other FIFA officials in May.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York accuses Rocha of demanding and taking bribes of $150,000 in connection with the sale of marketing rights to World Cup qualifying games.

Rocha has 30 days to appeal the extradition approval, the FOJ said, adding that it gave priority to the U.S. request over a similar one from Nicaragua. (Reporting by John Miller)